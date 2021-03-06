Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” on seven Fridays in March, April, May and June at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino.
The events will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a modified outdoor program for STEAM-based education activities.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home.
Social distancing will be enforced and supplies will be washed and sanitized before sharing. Staff and participants are required to wear face coverings. All surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected.
Lab dates are March 19; April 2, 16 and 30; May 14 and 28; and June 11.
Visit chinoyouthmuseum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
