In response to requests from residents and because of national unrest over police practices with the black community, the Chino Hills Police Department will host a town hall meeting 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Capacity will be limited to 50 Chino Hills residents because of social distancing.
Facemasks are required and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Identification will be checked at the door to ensure Chino Hills residency.
Although the Community Center has been closed since the coronavirus shutdown, it will be re-opened for this meeting only, city officials said.
Ever-changing COVID-19 requirements could result in changes, cancellation, or rescheduling of the meeting, officials said.
The police department will make a presentation on public safety, department policy, training, and police/community relations.
Attendees will hear from members of the Chino Hills Police Department, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Training Division, and the county’s Behavioral Health Department on policing and practices that are in place when deputies respond to calls for service.
Speakers will provide an overview specific to Chino Hills.
Topics will include training, mental health awareness, statistical data comparing demographics of the community and police personnel, and lethal force encounters in comparison to other stations in the county.
A list of use-of-force demands known as #8cantwait promoted by Campaign Zero, a group that advocates to end police violence, will be addressed.
The eight demands were brought up at the last two council meetings by residents, mainly young adults.
The city has also received several emails on the #8cantwait.
Capt. John Walker said community policing is a core value at the Chino Hills Police Department and is emphasized at every level within the organization.
“We have worked diligently to promote a partnership with our community by informing, educating, and promoting the philosophy of community policing,” he said. “Our town hall meeting is simply the next step in this evolution.”
Mayor Art Bennett said Capt. Walker holds “Quality of Life” meetings on a regular basis to gauge the concerns of the community.
“This meeting is a continuation of that process and will provide our residents with a base of knowledge about law enforcement specific to Chino Hills,” the mayor said.
Visit chinohills.org/CHPD TownHall to register.
Participants should be prepared to list their top three questions or concerns during the registration process to help presenters prepare responses.
Information: Chino Hills City Manager’s Office at 364-2610.
