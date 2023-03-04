Participants of the City of Chino’s Young Chefs class squeaked with delight as they prepared a mouse snack with cheese and crackers on Tuesday afternoon.
The class is held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays for 6- to 11-year-olds at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
The following recipe was given to the children by city staff to take home and is reprinted below.
This is an easy and fun way to get your children familiar with cooking and following directions.
It also gives kids a chance to try a variety of crackers and cheese.
Most of the Young Chefs tried brie cheese for the first time.
After a few nibbles, the children expressed their views on its distinctive taste.
Mouse Cracker
Recipe
Unpeel spreadable cheese from its wrapper.
Place triangle on cracker.
Cut out two circles to be your mouse’s ears.
Next, use three sesame seeds to place the eyes
All done, enjoy your snack!
