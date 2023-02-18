Reopening of Bickmore Avenue in Chino delayed, again

Both lanes of Bickmore Avenue, from Euclid Avenue to Quality Way, will remain closed for at least two more weeks.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Bickmore Avenue, an east-west corridor in The Preserve, will remain closed for at least two more weeks because of a delay installing underground utilities by a warehouse developer.

City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the developer, Alere Property Group, estimates it will be at least two weeks before the road can reopen safely.

