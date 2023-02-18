Reopening of Bickmore Avenue in Chino delayed, again

Bickmore Avenue, an east-west corridor in The Preserve, will remain closed for at least two more weeks because of a delay installing underground utilities by a warehouse developer.
City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the developer, Alere Property Group, estimates it will be at least two weeks before the road can reopen safely.
A daily penalty of $1,000 is being levied on the general contractor, subcontractor, and the developer per the city’s encroachment permit conditions, Ms. Castro said.
It is the second time the re-opening has been delayed. Bickmore Avenue, from Euclid Avenue to Quality Way, closed on Nov. 9, 2022 so that Alere could install storm drain and sewer utilities for its warehouse complex on the northeast corner of Bickmore and Euclid avenues.
Several factors contributed to the delay including extensive groundwater which slowed construction, utility design conflicts, and heavy rain, Ms. Castro said.
The City of Chino announced the delay in a social media post, to which 15 Preserve residents shared their frustrations on the city’s “poor planning” and “selection of contractors.”
The Alere development, a 363,626-square-foot warehouse complex called Euclid Business Center, is located on 18.5 acres.
The project was approved by the Chino Planning Commission in July 2019.
