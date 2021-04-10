The City of Chino Hills has approved temporary policies granting automatic one-year time extensions to entitlement approvals, plan check approvals, and building permits to help alleviate the economic impacts of the pandemic on applicants, residents and businesses.
Applicants do not need to submit a request for the extensions. Automatic one-year extensions will be granted to any of the following permit types scheduled to expire between Feb. 23 and Dec. 31, 2021: conditional use permits, site plan reviews, minor use permits, zoning clearance reviews, major and minor variances, most tentative maps, most building permit applications, and most building permits.
Information: 364-2740 or email communitydevelopment@chinohills.org.
