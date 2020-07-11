Youth beginning and intermediate ballet classes at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino, have been cancelled. The class were scheduled to begin today (July 11).
Upcoming youth swim lessons have also been cancelled. Information: Crystal Koch, 597-7445 or crystal@weymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.