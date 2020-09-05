A 62-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after crashing into a parked car in Chino Hills, according to the Chino Hills Police Department. Edward Johnson, a Chino Hills resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:30 p.m. crash at Oak Creek Road and Oakcrest Drive, said Deputy A. Ortega.
Deputies in Chino Hills and paramedics with the Chino Valley Fire District were called on a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a parked car.
“Deputies found a nearby resident attempting to revive the rider,” Deputy Ortega said. “Deputies continued live-saving measures until the fire department arrived.”
Investigators said Mr. Johnson was riding the motorcycle south on Oak Crest Drive when he struck the parked car. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
