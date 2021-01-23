The Chino city council Tuesday approved using the majority of its recent allocation of $457,388 in CARES Act funds to provide rental assistance intended to prevent homelessness and evictions.
The city to date has received a total of $787,859 through the federal act to address community needs resulting from the pandemic.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was awarded $326,404 to provide residents with financial hardship three months of rental assistance.
The Extended Camp Scholarship Program will receive $42,000 for low-income families with a full-day supervised day camp for children taking distance learning courses.
Distance Learning Homework Success Program will receive $43,884 for low-income families with in-person homework help for children in grades first through eighth.
Senior Care Package Program will be funded with $45,100 for food and hygiene supplies for seniors in need of additional support. Basic items such as canned goods, water, and hygiene products will be provided.
The city had previously received an allocation last May of $330,471 from which the Micro Enterprise Business Grant Program received $285,471 and the Senior Meals Program received $45,000. Information: cityof chino.org or call 334-3250
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.