All children in the community are invited to “Cactusville,” a mining town in the desert where children are called to be faithful, to forgive, to serve, and to give at the Chino Valley Chinese Church Vacation Bible School.
The program for children ages 5 to 12 will be held over two weekends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31, and Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7.
Children will enjoy games, stories, snacks, songs, crafts, and activities. The church is at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
COVID safety precautions will be followed. To register, call Pastor Andy Huong at (909) 735-7858 or email him at andyhuong@gmail.com.
