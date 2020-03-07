.
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A transport trailer hauling playground equipment arrives at Rainbow Canyon Preschool & Daycare on Chino Avenue at Pipeline Avenue on Monday to install a jeep and a school bus in the play area. Wesley Harville of Alabama drives all over the country in his new Chevy High Country 3500 selling play equipment for Creative Play Solutions.

