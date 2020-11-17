Eleven men, including a 60-year-old from Chino Hills, were indicted Nov. 12 on charges of distributing methamphetamine in Kern County and other locations since August 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California in Sacramento reported Monday.
The defendants are facing a prison sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine if convicted, said U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said.
The Chino Hills man, identified as Armando Hernandez, was among three men suspected of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Kern County and other places between Aug. 9 and Oct. 27, 2017.
Other suspects include Miguel Zuniga Arteaga, 41, of Delano and Rene Zepeda Felix, 36, of Bakersfield.
Mr. Hernandez was also named in an indictment with four men who are suspected of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine between Aug. 9, 2017 and Nov. 10, 2020.
Authorities obtained court-authorized wiretaps and seized 44 pounds of methamphetamine and about $259,800 from the sale of narcotics.
Seven firearms were also recovered.
That indictment also names Terry Whited, 37, of Idaho; Miguel Angel Sanchez-Meza, 48 of Mexico; Juan Vizuett-Resendiz, 34, of Texas; and Vicente Salvador Arenas-Garcia, 36, of Bakersfield.
A third indictment charges Jose Eden Landeros, 40, and Israel Munguia-Munoz, 40, both of Mexico, who are suspected of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine between Nov. 13, 2017 and June 1, 2018 in different locations, including Kern County, authorities said.
The investigations were handled by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Kern County Probation Office.
