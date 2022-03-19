The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has issued an extension of recommended caution for equine events.
Under the extension, the California State Veterinarian recommends that all non-essential horse movements be postponed for at least an additional 14 days, through March 31, due to the ongoing transmission of EHV-1 infection in California.
The disease, called “herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy,” has been detected in horses in several counties in California, but not San Bernardino County.
The equine health alert prompted the City of Chino Hills to temporarily close all arenas at the McCoy Equestrian Center until March 31.
Under the initial health alert issued March 3, the arenas were to re-open on March 18.
The CDFA, which has oversight over equine events, issued the extension on Wednesday.
Two Calizona Appaloosa Horse Club shows scheduled for March 13 and March 27 have been cancelled.
“I was so disappointed to hear about the closure,” said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Samantha James-Perez at Wednesday’s meeting.“We had just scheduled our horse shows. It was so disheartening, but we have to obey the California State Veterinarian guidelines.”
Melissa Armit, senior community services supervisor, said the Calizona Appaloosa Horse Club is working to reschedule for this year, if possible.
Fortunately, the closure of the horse arenas did not affect the North American Sport Dog Association’s working dog trials, a three-day event held at McCoy March 4 to 6.
Mrs. Armit said the trials attracted a great turnout and good reviews. “It was really exciting to host something new at the facility,” she said.
The next dog show at McCoy’s will take place April 9 and 10 when the American Kennel Club (AKC) will holds scent trials where dogs search out hidden scents and alert their handlers when the smell is detected.
Future shows at McCoy’s are the High Desert Pinto Horse Association on Sunday, May 8, the Calizona Appaloosa Horse Club on Sundays May 15 and May 29, and the High Desert Pinto Horse Association on Sunday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.