TailoredSpace open

TailoredSpace, a large scale coworking and executive suite campus offering fully furnished offices, conference room rentals, and coworking desks, opened Sept. 1 at The Shoppes in Chino Hills, on the second floor. The company offers an alternative to traditional office leases to allow business professionals to work in the cities where they live, providing move-in ready offices, internet, mail and package handling, office supplies, printer capabilities, lounges, kitchens, and outside seating areas. According to a company spokesperson, the pandemic accelerated new workplace trends such as telecommuting, hybrid and remote work models, and coworking and communal work spaces. Information: tailored space.com

