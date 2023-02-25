The Chino Valley Unified School District building at 5130 Riverside Drive has been identified as an affordable housing overlay site by the City of Chino.

It is one of 44 sites listed in the city’s 2021-2029 housing element update as properties where affordable housing may be built.

