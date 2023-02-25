The Chino Valley Unified School District building at 5130 Riverside Drive has been identified as an affordable housing overlay site by the City of Chino.
It is one of 44 sites listed in the city’s 2021-2029 housing element update as properties where affordable housing may be built.
A new school district office is under construction on Ramona Avenue that is expected to be completed by June.
School district spokeswoman Andi Johnston said staff could begin its move to the new facility in July and August.
The maintenance department, bus yard, warehouse, and print services will remain in their current locations on Riverside Drive, she said.
Chino City Planner Warren Morelion said the city would support up to 30 dwelling units per acre on the school district site if the property owner chooses to develop residential units.
“It is important to note that the development of residential units is voluntary,” he said. “The owner can choose to continue the existing use or another use allowed within the zoning district in which the site is located.”
The city has been mandated to build 6,978 housing units over the next eight years, with approximately 3,397 of those units as low and very moderate income.
Two overlay zones, mixed use and affordable housing, were created to help the city reach its target housing requirement.
Mr. Morelion said there are 43 mixed use overlay sites in the city that allow the same residential density (up to 30 dwelling units per acre).
Ms. Johnston said the district was not aware of affordable housing being slated for the district property on Riverside Drive and has had no discussion with the city or any of its representatives regarding the matter.
