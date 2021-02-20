The Chino Hills Active Adults will host a free coffee and donut drive-through for residents 50 and older at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at the Chino Hills Community Center parking lot, near the military monument at the northwest corner, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Residents can select their donut of choice and Starbucks is providing the coffee.
Supplies are limited.
