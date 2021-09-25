By Marianne Napoles
The couple who lives at 4620 Fairway Boulevard in Chino Hills is looking forward to having new neighbors move into the vacant lot next door where a Habitat for Humanity home will be built for a veteran and his family.
So far, the husband and wife have had great luck with Habitat neighbors.
Their other next door neighbor is the Cessna family who moved into the first Habitat home to be built in the city—back in 2010.
The couple happened to be outside when a technician showed up at the vacant lot Thursday morning to locate underground utilities so that Edison can replace the pole, which is leaning and in need of replacement.
The city donated two lots to Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity in 2013—one next door to the couple with a future address of 4628 Fairway Boulevard, and the other up the street, with a future address of 4528 Fairway Boulevard.
Both will be single-story, 1,068-square-foot three-bedroom homes with an attached 466-square-foot garage.
The city council on Sept. 14 approved a transfer of property agreement with Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity to build the affordable homes without financial exchange.
Habitat will accept the property and all the responsibilities and requirements to build the homes that will be constructed as self-help projects.
Habitat is required to sell each home to a qualified purchaser at an affordable housing cost which is defined as a disabled veteran and his family whose income does not exceed 50 percent of the San Bernardino County area median income, adjusted to household size, which means a “very low income” household.
The agreement requires Habitat to provide, if possible, a preference to Chino Hills disabled veterans and their families who have lived in the city for at least one year.
If it is not reasonably possible to find disabled veterans, then veterans who are not disabled may qualify.
The properties will be subject to a recorded affordable housing agreement that provides that for a period of not less than 45 years after the date of purchase, the home may be sold only to persons or households of very low income, not exceeding 50 percent of the San Bernardino County area median income, adjusted for household size.
“Boy this is a long time coming, isn’t it?” said Mayor Brian Johsz. “Let’s get this built.”
Christine Charland, executive director, said she is very excited to finally break ground on the project.
She introduced Habitat board member Jeff Vaka of Chino Hills and volunteer Tom Smith, also of Chino Hills.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said community members have been asking her about volunteer opportunities.
Ms. Charland said Habitat will put out calls for volunteer subcontractors and skilled professionals first and then invite the public to hammer nails and write messages that will be enclosed in the drywall.
She said scouting groups, youth groups and volunteers can make lunches for the volunteers, write notes, and any number of tasks that come along.
Volunteers must be 16 and over to work on the construction site itself.
“This will be one of those projects you will see the community rally around, with all the contractors and professionals we have in the city,” Mayor Johsz said.
To volunteer on the two homes, call (909) 596-7098 or visit habitatpv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.