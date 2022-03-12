A “Point-in-Time” count for persons experiencing homelessness conducted Feb. 24 between 6 and 9 a.m. in Chino Hills revealed five persons, including a husband and wife sleeping in their vehicle.
The County of San Bernardino organizes the annual effort and provides training to local deployment teams.
The individuals were interviewed in the Chino Hills Shopping Center at the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue where the 99 Cent Store is located, the Crossroads Entertainment Center on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway where Costco is located, and on Los Serranos Country Club Drive, near the Los Serranos Country Club.
The count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Chino Hills team consisted of three deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement division (HOPE), and two city employees.
Chino Hills spokesperson Nicole Freeman said San Bernardino County, which oversees the count, has an app that is used to ask questions on age, health issues, and military service.
Questions specific to homelessness, such as where the individuals sleep, when they first became homeless, and where they first became homeless, are also included, she said.
The persons from the city who conducted the count were the community services senior management analyst and a code enforcement officer.
Ms. Freeman said the code enforcement officer was chosen because of familiarity with the locations and in some cases, having established relationships from previous interactions with the individuals.
The employees vary from year to year based on availability and in some cases, there may be no code enforcement officer and two community services staff members, she said.
