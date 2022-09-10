Real estate broker an icon in Chino Hills

For residents who remember the golden days in Chino Hills, the name Jim Thompson and Parkview Realty were as ubiquitous as Alpha Beta and Jack in the Box.
On Aug. 31, Mr. Thompson closed his office at Roswell and Schaefer avenues in Chino and relocated it to Yucca Valley, where he resides in a new home.
He continues to do business in Chino and Chino Hills, with his primary focus on selling homes and land, as well as providing property management, including leases.
Mr. Thompson purchased his first home in Chino Hills in July 1977 for $43,990 while it was still under construction.
It was located on Alder Place, behind the old Alpha Beta, now the 99 Cents Store.
He received his real estate sales license in 1979 while delivering milk wholesale from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. in Central Los Angeles and working for Century 21 in Chino when he got off work.
In 1985, he obtained his broker’s license and started Parkview Realty in the garage with his brother-in-law Craig Whitmire and Mike Falls, two names also well-known in the Chino Valley.
He sold his first listing on Descanso Street in Los Serranos for $50,000.
In 1988, his business moved into the Chino office which he maintained as an escrow office and later sales, while having real estate offices in the Payne Ranch Center and later the Gateway Village center.
He created a stir when he built his Victorian hilltop mansion on Frost Avenue in Chino Hills featuring a 60-foot long swimming pool in 1990. He also built a 9-acre riverfront estate on the Feather River in Northern California and most recently a replica of the San Clemente Train Station at the beach on the east cape of Cabo in Mexico, which he still owns.
He has no intention of slowing down. “It’s exciting to begin my 45th year serving Chino and Chino Hills,” he said.
