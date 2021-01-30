Geotechnical report approved for Coptic Church

A church of white domes with crosses, columns, stone veneer, decorative light fixtures, and tinted glazed windows reaching a height of 40 feet and 44 feet to the top of the cross will eventually be built at the site of the former Diamond I Ranch at 14715 Peyton Drive, next door to Chino Valley Community Church. The bookstore will reach a height of 14 feet with an attached tower that will reach a height of 48 feet. Twelve of the 17 trees including Siberian elm, pines, and jacaranda will be removed.

 Chanpion photo by Marianne Napoles

The geotechnical report for the future Holy Transfiguration Church to be built on the former Diamond I Ranch at 14715 Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive, has been approved by the City of Chino Hills.

The next step will be a grading plan and on-site utilities submittal, said building official Winston Ward.

“We have their phase 1 permits projected for fiscal year 2021-22,” Mr. Ward said.

The Coptic Orthodox Church had its origins in Egypt in A.D. 42 when St. Mark brought Christianity to Alexandria. 

The church will be built in two phases. The first phase will include a 14,695-square-foot multipurpose building, 119 parking spaces, a play area, and outdoor soccer field.

The second phase will include an 8,645-square-foot sanctuary that will seat 348 people, a 55-square-foot bookstore and tower, and the removal of the outdoor soccer field.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.