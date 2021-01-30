Geotechnical report approved for Coptic Church

The geotechnical report for the future Holy Transfiguration Church to be built on the former Diamond I Ranch at 14715 Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive, has been approved by the City of Chino Hills.
The next step will be a grading plan and on-site utilities submittal, said building official Winston Ward.
“We have their phase 1 permits projected for fiscal year 2021-22,” Mr. Ward said.
The Coptic Orthodox Church had its origins in Egypt in A.D. 42 when St. Mark brought Christianity to Alexandria.
The church will be built in two phases. The first phase will include a 14,695-square-foot multipurpose building, 119 parking spaces, a play area, and outdoor soccer field.
The second phase will include an 8,645-square-foot sanctuary that will seat 348 people, a 55-square-foot bookstore and tower, and the removal of the outdoor soccer field.
