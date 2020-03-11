San Bernardino County Sheriff’s homicide detectives said DNA tests helped identify a suspect in the Sept. 22, 2001 murder of a pregnant 40-year-old woman found deceased in the road in the 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue in Chino Hills.
Antonio Loera Contreras, 50, of Jurupa Valley, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday at Archibald Avenue and Riverside Drive in Ontario by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Special Investigation officers.
He was booked on $1 million bail at the Central Detention Center in Rialto.
Mr. Contreras was expected to appear in West Valley Superior Court Wednesday.
Chino Hills deputies were called at 1:54 a.m. on the night in 2001 on a report of a woman partially disrobed and deceased on the road, said Detective Arturo Alvarado and Sgt. Mike Walker in a news release.
The woman was identified as Sabrina Chagoy, who was later found to be 31-weeks pregnant with a girl at the time of her death.
She wasn't carrying any identification on her and detectives in 2001 later learned her last known address was either in Pomona or Montclair.
“Sabrina Chagoy’s death was ruled a homicide. The cause of death for the fetus was fetal demise due to maternal death,” the news release stated.
Investigators were not able to identify a suspect, causing the case to go cold.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Unit reopened the case in 2017, using its DNA laboratory employees to process evidence found at the scene and found on the victim.
“An unknown male profile was identified as uploaded into ‘CODIS',” the news release said. “The suspect’s DNA profile remained unidentified.”
Last year, the team worked with agents from the FBI Forensic Genetic Genealogy Team where they used Investigative Genetic Genealogy to identify a family member who was related to the unknown suspect’s DNA profile.
At that time, investigators named Mr. Contreras as a person of interest in the murder case.
“Detectives learned Mr. Contreras had ties to the Inland Empire and fit the suspect profile previously developed by investigators,” the news release said. “Cold Case Detectives obtained a reference buccal swab from Mr. Contreras and it was submitted for DNA comparison.”
The team was notified March 3 that Mr. Contreras’s DNA matched the DNA recovered at the murder scene.
After his arrest, Mr. Contreras was taken to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department headquarters and questioned. He was booked into jail on one count of murder.
Anyone with information can call Detective Alvarado at (909) 387-3589.
