Chino City Mayor
Two candidates are running for this position which will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for all Chino residents.
Eunice Ulloa
Incumbent Mayor Eunice Ulloa reported a beginning cash balance of $32,637 for her campaign on the financial statement that began July 1 through Sept. 19.
She reported $10,200 in contributions during that period, receiving $5,000 from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee, $5,000 from Watson Land Company and $200 from Chino resident Bill Morgan.
Since July 1, Mrs. Ulloa has incurred costs of $13,524 which include $3,147 to the City of Chino for filing fees and $5,057 to Freeman Public Affairs.
As of Sept. 19, she paid $3,850 to Freeman Public Affairs and $1,207 remains outstanding.
Mrs. Ulloa has an ending cash balance of $31,679.
Christopher Hutchinson
According to campaign disclosure statements through Sept. 19, Mr. Hutchinson has loaned himself $999 and paid $88.30 on the loan. No contributions or expenses are reported.
District 1 Chino City Council Candidates
Paul Rodriguez
Incumbent Paul Rodriguez reported $28,100 in contributions year-to-date through Sept. 19.
He received $2,500 from Watson Land Company, $5,000 from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee, $3,750 from Richland Real Estate Funds LLC, $3,200 from Inland Empire Taxpayers Association, $2,500 from developer Ed Horovitz of Newport Beach, $2,500 from Majestic Realty, $1,500 from Michael and Jeannette Bidart of Claremont, $1,500 from the Building Industry Association of Southern California Political Action Committee, $1,000 from Lewis Investment Company, $1,000 from IE BizPAC, and $1,000 from Jimmy Gutierrez of Chino, former city attorney.
Mr. Rodriguez also received 150 contributions under $100.
Expenditures total $29,797 and include payments of $2,300, $3,962 and $1,000 to Tamrin Olden Consulting, $4,000 to Desmond and Lewis for campaign consulting, $6,800 to NAG Companies LLC for print ads and $1,243 to California Outdoor Graphic for print ads.
Mr. Rodriguez reported a $200 late fee payment to the Secretary of State for candidate filing and ballot fees.
A total outstanding balance of $7,635 includes $3,808 to Rosie Ambriz and $1,303 to Christina Ambriz, both of Chino, for campaign work and $1,291 to Jess Cervantes for consulting.
Mr. Rodriquez has an ending cash balance of $9,417.
Christopher Flores
Christopher Flores received $524 in contributions through Sept. 19. He received $250 from WRENCO Marketing Group in Chino and $150 from Chino resident William Morgan.
Mr. Flores loaned himself $2,750. His total expenditures of $1,792 include $995 to SoCal Graphics, $414 to Office Depot and $382 to Budget Watchdog Newsletter. He has an ending cash balance of $130.
District 4 Chino City Council Candidates
Karen Comstock
Karen Comstock reported $35,185 total in contributions through Sept. 19.
They include $2,500 from Watson Land Co. in Carson, $500 from Dr. James Lally of Upland, $500 from Keith Bussard of Prescott, Arizona, $2,500 from Earl and Sondra Elrod of Chino, $200 from Miles and Sally Pruitt of Laguna Woods, $1,000 from Janice Davis of Chino, $300 from Carol and Marsha Cain of Chino, $2,000 from Viramontes Express Inc. in Corona, $500 from State Senator Connie Leyva of Chino, $500 from Gene Metzger of Chino, $2,000 from Christine McGuffee of Chino, $1,000 from Randy McGuffee of Chino, $200 from Dr. Alexander Gavrila of Gavrila Dental Group of Chino, $100 from Chino Valley school board member Christina Gagnier, $1,000 from Janice Davis of Chino, $1,500 from John Hawkinson of Newport Beach, $500 from US Bowling Corp. in Chino, $1,000 from MNM Construction in Chino, $500 from Diversified Kitchen Solutions in Chino, $500 from Rainbow Canyon Preschool in Chino, $2,000 from Chino Auto Repair in Chino, $100 from Pro Towing in Chino, $1,000 from Majestic Realty Co. in City of Industry, $200 from James and Barbara Wolfinbarger of Chino, $500 from Richard and Carol Rowe in Chino, $1,000 from Aguiar for Assessor 2020, $1,500 from Michael and Jeanette Bidart, $5,000 from Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee and $150 from Wayne Scaggs of Chino Hills.
Ms. Comstock also reported a $2,100 individual contribution from herself.
Total expenditures of $18,483 include $11,950 to Tamrin Olden Consulting and $2,010 to Paula Arnold of Norco for fundraising.
Ending balance is $16,701.
Brandy Jones
Brandy Jones reported $1,489 in total contributions through Sept. 19. They include $199 from Kellie Adesina, $200 from Kenneth Taylor, $100 from Denise Harmon, $100 from Vernell Davis, $100 from Roderick Jones, $100 from Candice Noel, $100 from Deborah Banks, $100 from Jacqueline Chambers and $100 from Jameila Styles.
Ms. Jones loaned herself $2,532.
Her expenditures included campaign literature and technology.
Ending cash balance is $804.
Erskine Jones and
Anthony Honore
Chino City Council District 4 candidates Erskine Jones and Anthony Honore had neither a 460 or a 497 statement form under candidate forms on the City of Chino website. Campaign filing documents for all candidates are available on cityofchino.org.
Type “2020 candidate FPPC forms” in the search bar.
