A 41-year-old Chino man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon behind a business in a shopping center in the 12800 block of Mountain Avenue at Riverside Drive in Chino.
Alfonso Andalon was booked without bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
The suspect was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. in the 5300 block of G Street in Chino.
Mr. Andalon, a friend of the victim, confessed to the crime, the sergeant said.
The victim’s name, age and city of residence has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Chino Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday of a man down near Mountain Avenue and Riverside Drive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There was evidence of blunt force trauma to the victim’s body, Sgt. Franklin said.
“The death was investigated as a homicide,” she added.
Chino police detectives will work with the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office to determine the man’s cause of death.
Anyone with additional information can contact Sgt. Mike Infusino at 334-3066 or email him at minfusino@chinopd.org.
