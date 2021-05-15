Boys Republic
Submitted photo

Boys Republic in Chino Hills received 50 Chromebooks on April 30 donated by the community organization Mama Bears For Change. Volunteers from the organization (wearing black T-shirts) are pictured with Boys Republic’s executive director Chris Burns, staff member Lori Kezos (standing beside Mr. Burns) and board member Jody Roberto.

