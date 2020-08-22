The Chino Kiwanis Club cancelled its 18th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, the organization announced Wednesday.
Originally, the popular car show was scheduled earlier this year on April 25.
“Based on current public health information and state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 show cannot move forward as planned,” organizers said in an email.
The Corn Feed Run restarted 18 years ago with permission from the originator, Gene
“Narod” Skiles, as a way for the Kiwanis Club to support the Chino community.
The annual event is the Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraising event.
Last year, the car show drew over 1,000 classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and big rigs.
“It was a very difficult decision to make, and with great sadness, to cancel the show this year,”
said committee member Walt Pocock. “But the safety of the community and the participants has
to be our number one priority,”
Mr. Pocock said next year’s car show has been scheduled for April 24, 2021.
Information: www.chinokiwanis.com.
