My senior year became one for the record books to say the least. The year started out well. I loved all of my classes and was looking forward to all of the school activities seniors get to participate in. I was very enthusiastic because senior year is supposed to be the most memorable year in high school, which it definitely was. Starting second semester, I was accepted to Brown University and made the decision to attend, only heightening my enthusiasm even more.
I was looking forward to the end of the year for a lot of reasons: JSB (our school’s prom), Senior Talent Show, Grad Nite, and Graduation.
However, that’s when the year took a sudden 180 and I didn’t exactly end senior year the way I had expected.
At first I thought we were just getting a longer Spring Break because we were supposed to come back after the vacation time, but we ended up not returning to school at all. It was very disappointing at first because I wasn’t able to say goodbye to many of my classmates that I had spent the last four years with.
Online classes started bringing us back into a social atmosphere, which my classmates and I used in order to stay in touch. We would facetime, text, and call to help with school difficulties and the conversations would eventually become more than about schooling. It became so normal to talk over the phone that we would have mini college acceptance celebrations over facetime for those who found out in spring.
These calls often helped brighten this time of quarantine and made up for the lack of socializing at school.
There was also a lot of support from the teachers who understood how stressful it was for all us seniors to be at home instead of school. As the year started to wind down, having missed out on many senior events, Ontario Christian did a very good job of making the seniors still feel special.
There was a drive-thru cap and gown pick up where all of the high school teachers cheered us on from the sidewalk.
The school had sent out a link to everyone with a collection of videos announcing senior awards. Lastly, Ontario Christian definitely made us feel special in our drive-thru graduation. Teachers were there to hand us our awards, there was a padlock memorial to recognize the end of our senior year, and were handed our diplomas, all the while being cheered on by teachers.
So although the abrupt end of my senior year started off as disappointing, I accepted it and realized that our senior year is like no other, and that makes it special in and of itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.