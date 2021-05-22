Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 28 and June 11. STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration.
The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said. Information: chi noyouthmuseum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
