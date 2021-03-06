High school football is back.
The Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian teams will compete in their 2020-21 season openers later this month, just weeks after they were cleared to resume practices on Feb. 26 when San Bernardino County reached the threshold of 14 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
This week, the cases dropped to 9 per 100,000 residents, according to California Department of Health Figures released Tuesday.
Football players, along with water polo players, in California are required to be tested weekly for the virus until their county reaches a mark of 7 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CIF-Southern Section.
Testing is not required for scrimmage games, officials said, which are scheduled for March 12 and 13.
Chino and Ontario Christian highs will scrimmage each other on Friday, March 12 at Chino High stadium, 5472 Park Place.
Fans will be likely be limited to immediate family members of players.
Don Lugo High football will scrimmage at Alta Loma High in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, March 13. The scrimmage is scheduled for 7 p.m. Alta Loma High is located at 8880 Baseline Road.
Chino Hills High will scrimmage Rancho Verde High at the Chino Hills High stadium at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Ayala High does not have a scrimmage game scheduled, said athletic director Warren Reed.
Ayala High, which finished 11-1 in 2019, will kick off its regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at home against Temescal Canyon High.
The Bulldogs will play another Thursday game a week later at Bonita High in La Verne.
On Friday, April 2, Ayala will open Palomares League play with a 7 p.m. home game against Charter Oak.
That will be followed by a Friday, April 9 home game against Glendora before traveling to Chino Hills High for the annual Battle for the Bone game at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Ayala has won the last two Battle for the Bone games, but Chino Hills holds an 11-5 overall advantage in the series.
The last Battle for the Bone game was played in August 2019.
Chino High will open at Alta Loma on Friday, March 19, host the 41st annual Milk Can Game against Don Lugo High on Friday, March 26 and open its league schedule on Friday, April 2 with a home game against Covina High.
The Cowboys will finish out the season with an April 9 home game against Rowland and an April 16 road game at Pomona High.
Chino Hills High will play three non-league games this season with the first contest on the road March 19 at Claremont.
The Huskies will play at Etiwanda High on Thursday, March 25, but currently do not have an opponent for the week of April 2.
Chino Hills will play at Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, April 8 before hosting Ayala High in the Battle for the Bone game on April 16.
Don Lugo High will host Bonita High on Friday, March 19 and West Covina on Friday, April 16, and will play road games March 26 at Chino High (Milk Can Game), April 2 at Claremont High and April 9 at Chaffey High.
Ontario Christian has five games on its schedule, starting with a 7 p.m. March 19 home game against Rim of the World High. The Knights will then compete at 3 p.m. Friday, March 26 game at Arrowhead Christian High in Redlands, followed by a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday, April 1 at Linfield Christian High in Temecula.
Ontario Christian will conclude with a home game at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9 against Western Christian and a 7 p.m. April 16 home contest against Aquinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.