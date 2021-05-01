Aria Rose Rymal

Aria Rose Rymal

 Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Aria Rose Rymal, 4, goes “grocery shopping” Wednesday morning at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Aria, visiting from Henderson, Nevada with her great-grandmother Lea Hargis of Chino Hills, were the first patrons to arrive since the museum closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and noon to 3:30 p.m. Sundays. The facility closes for 45 minutes after it has been open for 90 minutes so staff can clean toys and surfaces. Other safety measures include masks for children and adults, social distancing, and room capacity limits. Admission is $4 for children and adults, no charge for seniors. Visitors may call (909) 334-3270 for an appointment, or walk in without an appointment if capacity allows. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.