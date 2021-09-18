Derek Bordeaux

Derek Bordeaux

 Submitted photo

Once again, jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux (with microphone) and band did not disappoint. Approximately 225 residents enjoyed an evening on Sept. 11 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center. The event was sponsored by the Arts Committee of the Chino Hills Community Foundation. The next Foundation concert series is anticipated next spring.

