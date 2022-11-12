Curtis Burton is taking a strong lead in the race for the District 2 Chino City Council seat and Jon Monroe is well-positioned to take the District 4 school board seat, as of 4 p.m. Thursday when unofficial election results were posted by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
According to Melissa Eickman of the Registrar of Voters office, there are 202,000 mail ballots countywide that are yet to be processed, but the number of ballots remaining for any particular jurisdiction cannot be ascertained at this time.
“Sixty percent of all mail ballots in this election were received on election day,” she said.
Ballots postmarked on election day and received within seven days are also being processed.
The next posting was expected to take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Results will be updated regularly until the election is certified, no later than Dec. 8, according to Ms. Eickman.
With the potential election of Mr. Burton, the Chino City Council would be comprised of three retired law enforcement officers: Marc Lucio who recently retired as captain of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Karen Comstock, who retired in 2019 as Chino Police Chief. Councilman Lucio handily won re-election in District 3.
School board
Perhaps the most closely watched and contentious race is the Chino Valley School Board in which District 3 was still too close to call as of 4 p.m. Thursday when challenger Sonja Shaw was ahead of incumbent Christina Gagnier by 117 votes.
Ms. Gagnier, president of the school board, expressed hopes of re-election when early results showed her 142 votes ahead of Mrs. Shaw as she gathered with her supporters on election night at the Associated Chino Teachers headquarters in Chino, but that lead narrowed until Mrs. Shaw gained a small lead over the next couple of days.
Also taking part in the election night watch party with Ms. Gagnier was Lisa Greathouse and her supporters. As of Thursday at 4 p.m., Ms. Greathouse had garnered 43.36 percent of the vote for District 4 while Mr. Monroe had 56.43 percent.
“There’s always a chance, but I understand this is likely too big a gap to reasonably expect that I’ll catch up,” she said after the results were posted on Thursday.
Ms. Greathouse said a tremendous amount of support came from community members and teachers who were “smart enough to see past the disinformation, distractions, and the fearmongering” that took place during the campaign.
Ms. Greathouse said she would continue attending board meetings and remain as involved as she has been for more than 20 years. “It will be more important than ever for people to stay engaged and advocate for quality public education,” she said.
Mrs. Shaw thanked supporters at a dinner she hosted with Mr. Monroe at Estancia Restaurant in Chino Wednesday night.
She said Thursday’s results gave her hope.
“We’re all on the edge of our seats,” Mrs. Shaw said. “Celebrating these small victories gives us hope and we’re thanking God for all of it.”
Thursday’s posting showed her with 51.11 percent of the vote (2,573 votes) versus Ms. Gagnier’s 48.79 percent (2,456 votes).
Mr. Monroe, who has maintained a lead over Ms. Greathouse since election night, said he would not be comfortable to declare a victory but his anxiety has been eased by those who are telling him he is likely to win.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., he was 674 votes ahead of Ms. Greathouse.
“It’s a trying time for anybody involved in a political race and it comes down to having people that support you when you’re frustrated and in low spirits,” Mr. Monroe said. “As you can see from the amount of people here, we surrounded ourselves with community members who are passionate about this race.”
Chino District 2
“It’s a very good day in the city,” said Mr. Burton, who attended the Wednesday night event at Estancia Restaurant. “I’m very excited to get started and to partner with the council and city staff,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”
Mr. Burton had 48.91 percent of the vote on Thursday, ahead of Sylvia Orozco who had 26.88 percent of the vote, and Greg Marquez with 24.05 percent.
Mr. Marquez, a Chino Community Services Commissioner whose position was in question because he was running for city council, said he learned a lot from the experience. “I made a lot of good relationships and I plan to stay involved in the community,” he said.
Chino District 3
Incumbent Marc Lucio, with 54.25 percent of the vote over challengers Aabir Bushara’s 25.13 percent and Larry Wu’s 20.16 percent, has maintained a strong lead since election night.
Mr. Lucio said he is excited to represent and service his district, which now includes The Preserve.
“It feels great,” he said. “It looks like everything we’ve done at The Preserve really resonated with residents.”
Chino Hills District 1
Mayor Ray Marquez trounced his three challengers with 73.21 percent of the vote. His most vocal critic, Wai-Min Liu, came in last place with 8.47 percent of the vote.
Jason Zhang received 9.37 percent of the vote and Eddie Wong received 8.64 percent.
“I feel relieved,” Mr. Marquez said. “The reason I say that is because I give 110 percent to make our city better and I feel the community truly appreciates it.”
Chino Hills District 4
Councilman Brian Johsz won the race against 20-year-old Diego Fernandez with 65.45 percent of the vote compared to Mr. Fernandez’ 35.25 percent.
“I appreciate the voters’ continued trust in me to do what is in the best interest of our city,” Mr. Johsz said. “Chino Hills is going in the right direction and steady principled leadership is what was re-elected in all three council districts Tuesday night.”
Mr. Fernandez said he was outspent 7 to 1 by Mr. Johsz but was still able to get 35.2 percent of the vote with mail ballots still coming in.
“It’s really huge, especially at 20 years old,” he said. “People want to see youth in politics.”
Councilman Peter Rogers, running unopposed in District 2, received 2,003 votes at 99.26 percent with 15 unresolved write-ins.
Fire Board District 3
Challenger Tom Haughey is ahead of incumbent Winn Williams by 97 votes, with Mr. Haughey at 51.24 percent and Mr. Williams at 48.48 percent.
“It’s never over until its over. The trend has been really close with the mail-in ballots. It should hold up, and I am feeling pretty good about it,” Mr. Haughey said.
Fire Board District 5
Incumbent Mike Kreeger will serve another four years on the fire board after running unopposed for the District 5 seat. Mr. Kreeger, a Chino Hills resident, was elected to the board in 2013 and 2018.
IEUA District 3
Incumbent Steve Elie had a wide lead over challenger Winn Williams with 63.27 percent of the vote compared to Mr. Williams’ 36.47 percent. Mr. Williams is also running to maintain his seat on the fire board.
Other races
Congressional District 35
Norma Torres: 33,039 (55.6%)
Mike Cargile: 26,220 (44.2%)
Congressional District 40
Young Kim: 103,721 (59.0%)
Asif Mahmood: 72,117 (41.0%)
State Senate 22
Susan Rubio: 53,927 (55.4%)
Vincent Tsai: 43,500 (44.6%)
State Senate 32
Kelly Seyarto: 85,439 (62.2%
Brian Nash: 51,824 (37.8%)
State Assembly 53
Freddie Rodriguez: 22,095 (58.0%)
Toni Holle: 15,977 (42.0%)
State Assembly 59
Phillip Chen: 70,058 (72.0%)
Leon Q. Sit: (write-in candidate) 27.302 (28.0%)
Reporters Briana Munoz and Josh Thompson contributed to this story.
