Curtis Burton is taking a strong lead in the race for the District 2 Chino City Council seat and Jon Monroe is well-positioned to take the District 4 school board seat, as of 4 p.m. Thursday when unofficial election results were posted by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.

According to Melissa Eickman of the Registrar of Voters office, there are 202,000 mail ballots countywide that are yet to be processed, but the number of ballots remaining for any particular jurisdiction cannot be ascertained at this time.

