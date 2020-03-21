To help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Chino on Wednesday closed most of its facilities to the public and cancelled or suspended special events and city programs. The length of the closure is unknown at this time.
City officials have also developed a “Customer Service Continuation Plan” to provide residents and stakeholders services during the shutdown.
City facilities closed include City Hall, the Chino Police Department lobby, Carolyn Owens Community Center, Neighborhood Activity Center, Preserve Community Center, Senior Center, Boxing Gym, Chino Youth Museum, Old Schoolhouse Museum and the Teen Center.
Although the Senior Center’s lunch program is cancelled, frozen lunches will be available upon request for pick up or delivery by calling 334-3271.
City facility, pavilion and field rentals are also suspended. Renters can call 334-3258 for information.
The Monday, March 23 Chino Community Services meeting has been cancelled.
Until Gov. Newsom’s stay at home order is lifted, the city plans to use a virtual format for future Chino Planning, City Council and Community Services meetings, in which the public could follow on their computers or through a conference call. The virtual format is expected to be available by the Tuesday, April 7 city council meeting.
The public is encouraged to submit comments about agenda items and other city matters by 7 p.m. on the day of the meeting via email at planning@cityofchino (planning commission) or admin istration@cityofchino.org (city council). The city council meeting is live streamed on the night of the meetings via cityofchino.org/agendas. A video of the meeting is also posted on the council’s webpage following the meeting.
City officials are encouraging residents to sign up for Chino Notify at https://member.everbridge.net/453003085612546/login to receive critical messages and alerts.
Cancellations
Cancelled city events and activities include: Cultural Palooza, Volleyball Clinic, Garden Workshop and Children’s Discovery Workshop, MLB Pitch, Hit & Run, Ball ‘N’ Brunch at the Preserve, Residential Community Cleanup, Legends Senior Challenge, Chino Youth Museum First Fridays – Arbor Day, Teen Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt, Healthy Family Day, Chino Youth Museum Lunch with the Bunny, Corporate Challenge and Household Hazardous Waste Drop-offs.
All contract and enrichment recreation classes have been suspended, as well as the Tiny Tots program and the Spring Camp.
City sports activities suspended include adult basketball, aerobics, soccer; and open gym basketball, pickle ball and volleyball at the Neighborhood Activity and Preserve Community centers. Batting cages at Ayala Park are closed, and Pee Wee Soccer is suspended.
Also closed are afterschool programs offered jointly with the Chino Valley school district.
Police services
Although the police department lobby is closed to the public, officers are prepared to respond to emergency calls via 911. Police records information is available by calling 334-3001. Property releases will be done by appointment by calling 334-3233. Crime reports, such as lost property, theft, ID theft, vandalism and vehicle burglary, may be filed online at cityofchino.org/on line reporting. To report a non-emergency, the public should call the Chino Police dispatch at 628-1234.
Utility payments can be made online by credit card or by an electronic check at cityofchino.org/billpay. Credit card payments can also be made over the phone by calling 334-3264. Payments may be dropped off at a drive-up payment box in the west parking lot behind city hall (on Seventh Street, between Chino Avenue and D Street). A drop slot is located on the building wall next to the east entrance of city hall. The civic center complex is located at 13220 Central Ave. (between Chino Avenue and D Street).
City spokeswoman Vivian Castro said city employees are being assigned to work where there is a need. Some staff members with a greater health risk have been placed on paid leave. To practice social distancing, staff has been divided into teams, working alternate shifts to avoid exposure.
The city has created a COVID-19 webpage: cityofchino.org/covid19.
