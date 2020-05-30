Chino Valley Fire District headquarters in Chino Hills will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Friday, June 1 with precautionary measures in place, officials announced Wednesday.
Visitors must wear a face mask or face covering and maintain social distancing while in public waiting areas.
Visitors will be checked in at the front counter.
“If you are feeling ill, we kindly ask that you contact us by telephone,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
The fire district administration’s building is located at 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“All other (fire district) facilities remain closed to the public to reduce the potential exposure of COVID-19 and mitigate negative impacts on our workforce,” Mrs. De Guevara said.
Information: 902-5260 or email info@chofire.org.
