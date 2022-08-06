The Chino Hills City Council is expected to approve a COVID bonus pay for eligible city employees when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The item is on the consent calendar which means it will be automatically approved unless a member of the public or city councilmember asks for a discussion or raises a question.
Eligible full-time and part-time employees who receive benefits will be able to receive up to $1,500 based on hours worked, and part-time employees will be eligible for $500.
The bonuses are expected to be distributed at the end of August.
To be eligible, employees must have been hired on or before May 1, 2022, be on paid status, and remain an active employee through the date the bonus is disbursed.
The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Chino City Council approved COVID bonuses for its employees in February and allocated funding to rehire full-time and part-time staff who were furloughed during the pandemic.
In other business, the council is expected to:
•authorize the negotiation of a contract with FieldTurf USA to install artificial turf at Chino Hills Community Park for a not-to-exceed amount of $3,250,885.
The first phase of the turf installment will begin with Fields 1 through 4.
•authorize an agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS to develop a wireless communication facility on city-owned open space designed as a water tank at 17345 East View Drive, adjacent to the Adobe Trail between East View Drive and Sunny Meadow Lane for a combined annual license and maintenance fee of $65,963.
•hear a presentation (at the beginning of the meeting) about the Emergency Communications Nurse System (ECNS) program designed to free up ambulances and fire crews for emergency situations
•hear a presentation by Elisa Grey, director of commercial real estate for the Ontario International Airport, on future projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.