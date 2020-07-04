Food for Life Ministry will give away food 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 9 at its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
No food will be distributed today (July 4), said founder Cindy vande Steeg.
Families may receive groceries from Food for Life once a week.
Residents are asked to bring a form of identification.
Food for Life will host an outside food distribution 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: FoodFor LifeMinistry.org or 627-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.