Boys Republic has announced that it is cancelling its 2020 Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show which had been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.
A post on stevemcqueen carshow.com states: “Regrettably, we must announce that the 2020 show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we hoped to reschedule, state and county regulations are making it prohibitive to do so in the manner in which we’d feel comfortable proceeding.”
Those who pre-registered or paid for a sponsorship for this year may request a refund or receive credit towards next year by emailing Boys Republic at carshow@boys republic.org.
The 50th Anniversary of Le Mans will be the theme of the next car show planned for June 5 to 6 in 2021.
Since its inception in 2008 at the Boys Republic Chino Hills campus, the annual event has raised more than $3 million dollars for the non-profit organization serving at-risk youth ages 13-17.
