After 11 years of service on two city commissions, Chino Hills resident Patrick Hamamoto said he is ready for a new phase in his life.
Mr. Hamamoto has resigned from the planning commission to spend time traveling with his wife, especially in the Pacific Northwest where their family resides.
Mr. Hamamoto and his wife Kathleen, longtime residents who raised their family here, said they don’t plan to leave the city they love.
“I have really enjoyed my years on the commissions, both the parks and recreation and planning,” he said.
He was named to the planning commission in May 2019 by Councilwoman Cynthia Moran to replace Adam Eliason who moved to Orange County.
Mr. Hamamoto served on the parks and recreation commission from 2010 to 2019.
The city is accepting applications for his replacement until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
The planning commission meets twice a month to review subdivision maps, site plans, residential designs, and development standards.
Applications may be picked up in the city clerk’s lobby on the second floor at city hall or can be obtained online by visiting chinohills.org/planningcommissionap plication.
Applications may be mailed or delivered to city hall at 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: city clerk’s office, (909) 364-2620.
