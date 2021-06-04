Chino Hills police are looking for a man wanted in the attempted kidnappings of a 9-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl early Tuesday night in the 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard in Chino Hills, authorities announced Friday.
The man is described as Hispanic, 40 to 60 years old with a medium build.
He was wearing a long-sleeved blue T-shirt with blue jeans and a blue surgical mask, said Deputy Mateusz Nosek.
Deputies were called at 6:58 p.m. on a report of an attempted kidnapping, learning the suspect tried to lure the two girls from their home.
“Both victims were able to get away from the suspect and ran inside their home,” Deputy Nosek said. “The suspect then walked away from the residence and was seen on nearby video.
The video can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/ChinoHillsPD/posts/6052393518134601.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.