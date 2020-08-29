The City of Chino Hills will resume limited passport acceptance services, by appointment only, starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Passport processing was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointments will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Walk-in service will not be available.
Customers should be ready with a completed application and the necessary documentation and payments.
According to the U.S. Department of State, expedited service is not available at this time.
To make an appointment, visit chinohills.org/pass ports.
Additional information can be found at the passport hotline, 364-2608.
Visit travel.state.gov for more details.
