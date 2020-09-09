A 20-year-old Chino man was arrested Tuesday night after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being slashed several times with a knife in the 11000 block of Norton Avenue in the county area of Montclair.
Steve Cordero is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of attempted murder, burglary and a probation violation. He was arrested at 10:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Maple Street in Chino, according to jail records.
Deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department were called at 9:25 p.m. on a report of an attempted murder, police said.
“The victim was preparing to leave for work, when he opened his car door, to find the suspect sitting inside the vehicle and attempted to steal items,” said Deputies T. Van Amberg and D. Martinez. “The victim suffered life-threatening stab and slash wounds to his head, neck and torso.”
The unidentified victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
