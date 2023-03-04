Two-time Grammy award-winning ‘Mariachi Divas’ and ‘No Duh,’ a No Doubt tribute band, will perform at Chino Days, a new two-day event at the Chino Civic Center.

The bash will celebrate the city’s history with butter churning, cow milking demonstrations, a petting zoo, a chalk art contest, a city history exhibit, games, and crafts.

