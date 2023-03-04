Two-time Grammy award-winning ‘Mariachi Divas’ and ‘No Duh,’ a No Doubt tribute band, will perform at Chino Days, a new two-day event at the Chino Civic Center.
The bash will celebrate the city’s history with butter churning, cow milking demonstrations, a petting zoo, a chalk art contest, a city history exhibit, games, and crafts.
The celebration will take place from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.
Mariachi Divas will perform on March 18 with its first set at 6:30 p.m. and its second set at 7:45 p.m.
No Duh will perform on March 19 with its first set at 2:45 p.m. and second set at 4 p.m.
A Chino-themed chalk art contest is open to artists of all levels.
Artists will be provided a 5’x5’ space on asphalt and one box of water-based pastel chalk. Judging will take place at 3:30 p.m. March 19.
Chalk artists may work on their submission from noon to 8:30 p.m. on March 18 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 19.
Chino Days replaces the city’s annual Cultural Palooza, which had a dwindling audience. Surveys determined that residents desired a two-day city event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.