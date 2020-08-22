Families and individuals living in the Chino Valley can apply to receive free groceries every month at the Chino Neighborhood House, 13130 Sixth St.
“This service allows clients to pick up groceries once a month at the Chino Neighborhood House store,” said President Kevin Cisneroz. “Registration is required and you must meet the county’s very low to moderate income standards and reside within the Chino Valley Unified School District.”
School district boundaries cover Chino, Chino Hills and a small portion of Ontario. The Neighborhood House is a nonprofit organization with a mission of ensuring that residents in need have groceries.
Registration is available at chinoneighborhood house.com or by calling 628-5608 to set up an appointment.
