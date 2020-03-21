Four organizations that provide emergency food assistance to Chino Valley residents are trying to keep their doors open as long as possible amid fears of food shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Food for Life Ministry in Chino plans to give out food as long as supplies are sufficient, said Cindy Vande Steeg who oversees the distribution program.
Ms. Vande Steeg said the ministry will only provide food to people who have previously registered with the organization and who have the ministry’s identification card.
Food for Life has not asked participants to social distance themselves as they stand in line. Ms. Vande Steeg said it is up to the beneficiaries to keep the suggested six-foot distance recommended by health officials to potentially prevent the transmission of the virus.
The ministry serves about 50 to 70 people at each of its three weekly distributions at its 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino warehouse. Distributions are held 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The Saturday distributions are sometimes held at churches in the local area.
Ms. Vande Steeg said donations of perishable items, including refrigerated food, have been greatly reduced recently.
Also in short supply are volunteers because many of the ministry’s usual helpers are older and now feel obliged to stay home because they are more vulnerable to the virus.
Ms. Vande Steeg said she hopes the food distribution can continue because the assistance is particularly important as people are laid off due to the closing and downsizing of some businesses.
“It’s just everything is up in the air right now,” she said.
Persons interested in volunteering can leave a message at 627-3663. Food donations may be dropped off at the ministry’s warehouse on the distribution days.
Isaiah’s Rock
Isaiah’s Rock food ministry in Chino has eliminated its Friday food distribution temporarily so it can accommodate the need for food during the virus outbreak, In the past, distributions were held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in the parking lot near the ministry’s headquarters at 13031 Seventh St., Chino.
This week, recipients were asked to park and stay in their cars while volunteers dropped off boxes of food in order to provide social distancing. In the past, people stood in long lines to collect food.
Charleen King, coordinator of the food distribution, said the city of Chino is helping the organization with a special permit for a drive-through service, which she hopes will start next week.
She said recipients are asked to share their food if they do not need it all.
“So far, God has blessed us,” Mrs. King said of the large number of food donations the organization has received. “As long as he keeps blessing us, we’ll keep giving food.”
Mrs. King said the ministry has also been fortunate to have 25 volunteers to help with the distributions. A meeting was held this week to update them on virus safety precautions, Mrs. King said.
Neighborhood House
Chino Neighborhood House, which provides food, clothing and some household items to families in need in the Chino Valley school district area, has been in business this week, but that could change.
Board president Kevin Cisneroz said the board will decide this week about the temporary fate of the charity at 13130 Sixth St. He said board members are weighing concerns about the benefits to their clients versus exposing them and the charity’s staff to the virus.
The charity’s regular hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
The Neighborhood House, which purchases most of its food, is also having trouble keeping the shelves stocked because of the run on food at local markets. Mr. Cisneroz has contacted several food providers about ordering from warehouse supplies, but the providers said they are currently busy meeting the demands at their stores.
Mr. Cisneroz said the Neighborhood House does have peanut butter, jelly, cereal and cooking oil and some canned food, but no macaroni and cheese, rice and beans, which are clients’ most requested items.
The board president said the Neighborhood House has received some calls for assistance from people who are afraid they will be laid off because of the economic impact of the virus.
Mr. Cisneroz said the charity might reduce the number of days of operation so it can ration its supplies and help the neediest clients, and not offer clothing for a while to cut down on the amount of time clients are in the office.
The Neighborhood House, which serves 1,200 people a month, currently allows three clients in the store at a time.
Mr. Cisneroz said the board may limit service to one client for a 10-minute period to provide more social distancing.
Donations of macaroni and cheese, rice, beans, canned meat, pancake mix and baby food and diapers are particularly needed right now, he said.
“We understand some of these items are hard to find for regular families right now, but once this blows over, we would appreciate any donations,” Mr. Cisneros said.
Persons interested in donating are asked to check Chino Neighborhood House’s Facebook page.
Caring for the Hills
Caring for the Hills has a decreased food supply because stores that donate food, with the exception of Trader Joes, have had less to give, according to director Ned Rogers.
Mr. Rogers said volunteer drivers are returning with fewer groceries because shoppers are buying more food than normal during the coronavirus scare.
Caring for the Hills, which provides groceries to needy residents, continues to distribute food Wednesday through Sunday at 15554 Cecelia Drive in Chino Hills.
The organization is supplementing groceries with canned goods from its pantry.
Mr. Rogers said clients are being asked to space themselves while in line and refrain from hugs and handshakes.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” he said.
Information: Ned Rogers, 597-1454.
(Marianne Napoles and Brenda Dunkle contributed to this story)
