Chino resident Jhoneil Centeno has been taking pictures of birds and learning how to identify them for the past three years.  He also joined the local Aubudon Society. Mr. Centeno said taking pictures of birds in nature is a hobby he enjoys thoroughly. He took these photos on March 6 of a barn swallow and a tree swallow at Prado Park in Chino.

