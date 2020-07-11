The City of Chino Hills has extended the closures of recreation facilities from July 5 to July 31, including the Chino Hills Community Center and McCoy Equestrian & Recreation Center.
The grounds of the community center and McCoy will remain open.
Also closed are community buildings or staff offices at Chino Hills Community Park, Grand Avenue Park, Sleepy Hollow Community Center, and the Mystic Canyon facility in Butterfield.
The July 31 date will be evaluated as it gets closer and could be extended again as city officials monitor COVID-19 conditions.
