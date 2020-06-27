Chino Hills City Hall's crepe myrtle row
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Crepe myrtles are blooming nicely in front of Chino Hills City Hall. According to information provided by maintenance and operations manager Sean O’Connor, a certified arborist, the trees thrive best in hot inland and interior valleys and are drought-tolerant once established. Colors of the flowers vary from white to pinks, reds and purples, June through September. The trees grow to 25-feet tall with a 20-foot spread.

