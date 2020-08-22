The Chino Valley school district last week launched a dedicated phone line to provide families and students with resources to assist with anxiety and stress brought on by COVID-19.
The Wellness Assistance Line, 703-6130, staffed by school counselors, is available to students and families 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
“The social and emotional well-being of our students is a priority for us, and so important to enable students to learn at their best during distance learning,” said Supt. Norm Enfield.
The Wellness Assistance Line is not a therapeutic support line and callers should call 911 if experiencing a crisis or need immediate assistance.
The service will remain available until school campuses reopen.
