Some higher-risk inmates and staff at the California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women in Chino are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the state’s Phase 1 federal guidelines, state officials announced.
“Distribution of the vaccie is based on risk factors,” state officials announced. “Inmates who are at a higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19 are offered the vaccine to protect against a more serious illness. The same considerations are being made for staff at this time.”
It’s unclear how many inmates and staff members have received their first, or second, COVID-19 doses.
The vaccine distribution is being made available at all prisons across the state, including the two Chino prisons. In the past 14 days, seven inmates and 91 staff members have tested positive at the California Institution for Men. Three inmates and 68 staff members have tested positive at the Chino women’s prison. Since the pandemic began in March, 1,497 inmates and 533 staff at the men’s prison tested positive and 438 inmates and 304 staff at the women’s prison have received a positive test. One inmate at the women’s prison and 27 inmates at the men’s prison have died from the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.