The Curtain of Courage Memorial honoring the victims, survivors and first responders of the December 2, 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino opened to the public June 20 outside the county government center. The memorial consists of 14 bronze-colored alcoves in honor of the 14 who were killed. The alcoves are shaped like protective curtains and each contains glass panels in a color selected by the families and benches with personalized messages. The attack, in which an additional 22 people were injured, took place during an employee training event at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. The cost for the memorial was $2.3 million. 

