Retired Chino Valley Fire engineer dies after year-long battle with cancer

Ray Santoyo, a retired Chino Valley Fire District engineer and 1980 graduate of Chino High School, died Monday after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 59.
“On behalf of the everyone at the fire district, I wish to express our condolences to the Santoyo family,” said Chino Valley Fire Chief Tim Shackelford. “Ray provided dedicated service to the community for over 30 years and left a lasting legacy at the fire district. He will be missed by many.”
Mr. Santoyo retired from the fire district after 32 years on March 18, 2017. His career started in 1985 as a firefighter and was promoted to engineer in 1992.
The Chino Valley Fire District was the first, and only, place he applied to become a career firefighter.
He was a member of the district’s Urban Search and Rescue team and Honor Guard, coordinated the display of a large American flag at the top of an aerial ladder truck and was a member of the Chino Valley Historical Society.
The father of four children was diagnosed with Adenocarcinomas Pancreatic Cancer on March 3, 2020. During his battle, he and his wife of 34 years, Sally, received tons of support from many friends and family, including Mr. Santoyo’s former coworkers.
In November, a procession of people supporting Mr. Santoyo’s cancer fight walked from Chino City Hall to his Chino home to show him he was not alone in his fight, fire district officials posted.
The month of November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month.
Funeral services have not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.