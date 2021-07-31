Two aspects of the lawsuit filed by the City of Chino and other agencies against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) over a 50-bed mental health crisis facility proposed at the men’s prison have received a favorable reaction by a judge, with the remaining causes of action denied.
As a result, the CDCR has produced a revised environmental impact report (EIR) to address the two matters that can be viewed by visiting cdcr.ca.gov/FPCM/Environ mental. The comment period ends Aug. 16. To submit a comment, email CDCRChi noMHCF@ascentenviron mental.com.
The California Institution for Men (CIM) is located at 14901 Central Ave. in Chino.
After the CDCR approved the mental health center and certified the environmental impact report in 2019, the City of Chino filed a lawsuit under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) joined by Chino Hills, the fire district, and the county.
On June 24, San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge David Cohn stated in a revised ruling that the EIR failed to include the “baseline” physical conditions of buildings near the project.
This was pointed out by the City of Chino when it produced a 2008 Inspector General’s report showing that CIM was in an unacceptable state of repair due to years of neglect, with failing infrastructure and unfunded projects.
The judge said the EIR’s response that the audit was irrelevant because many of those issues were corrected over the years was vague regarding the extent of the improvements and “particularly vague” on whether repairs were underway or planned.
To address this concern, the revised EIR states that the mental health facility is a “stand-alone” building that is not affected by other prison buildings except for the vacated chapel and swimming pool that will be demolished to make way for the facility.
As far as infrastructure, the EIR states the water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant at the prison have “available capacity and do not need to be modified to serve the facility.”
The second aspect granted by the judge on behalf of Chino was that the final EIR did not adequately analyze alternative locations for the mental health facility.
The judge said the California State Prison at Lancaster and the California Rehabilitation Center at Norco were rejected as “infeasible” without sufficient information to support the findings.
To address this concern, the revised EIR provides a more detailed analysis on the reasons for the rejections and states that it does not change the conclusion that the alternatives would not lessen the significant impacts of the project, and are therefore, eliminated from consideration as specified in CEQA guidelines.
